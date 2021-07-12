Cancel
Here’s why Subway restaurants are closing on July 12, and what time it closes

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re wondering why Subway is closed today and the reason is pretty tasty: Free Subway July 13. If you drove by your local Subway today hoping to get in on some footlong action ahead of the Home Run Derby, you were probably met with a disappointing stomach gurgle. Nothing is worse than setting your mind on something — or coming to peace with the fact that Subway is your dinner option — only to have the rug ripped out from under you.

Here's How to Get a Free Sandwich From Subway Today

Subway is undergoing its largest menu makeover in years which means new hot and cold sandwiches will be available at the chain. Today marks the official menu launch, which their calling "Eat Fresh Refresh," and to celebrate, Subway is giving out tons of free sandwiches. In order to prepare for...
