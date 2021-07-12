The Truth About RuPaul And Michelle Visage's Friendship

Fans of "RuPaul's Drag Race" know Michelle Visage as the eponymous host's right-hand woman on the judging panel, frequent assistant on acting challenges, and long-time BFF. The lovable duo also conducts tell-all interviews with the top four contestants ahead of the grand finale as part of their long-running podcast "What's the Tee?" Although often the butt of RuPaul's jokes, Visage gives as good as she gets, and it's obvious every dig is said with love.