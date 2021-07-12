Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Porsche's Most Heretical 911 Yet Could Arrive Very Soon

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's certainly safe to say the car market is moving toward electric power rapidly — perhaps faster than most could have predicted even two years ago. (Could you imagine mainstream politicians contemplating outright combustion bans back in 2019?) That's set mean major changes for even defiantly combustion-powered vehicles; full-electric Dodge Charger and Ram 1500 models may be on the road by 2024, hot on the heels of the electric Hummer and Ford's EV F-150 Lightning. One that may be about to join that movement? The Porsche 911.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 911#Electric Cars#Dodge#Autocar#911s#Ferrari#Ev#Taycan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
CarsSaratogian

CarSmart: Porsche Panamera is a wagon lover’s sedan

Wagon, hatchback, coupe, sedan, you name it and the manufacturers will make it. But for Porsche, it's an all-in-one, googly eyed, dream machine, known for a nice sized slice of riding heaven. Within the VW family, there is Audi, Bentley and of course Porsche, but most importantly, the Panamera is...
CarsGear Patrol

Porsche's Most Popular Model Just Got Better for 2022

The 911 may be the icon and the Taycan the hot new thing, but when it comes to Porsche's most successful model, only one vehicle can wear the crown — and that's the Macan. Ever since it was introduced in 2014, the crossover has been Porsche's best-selling ride, due to both the fact that it's the carmaker's most affordable model and, well, the fact that everyone wants compact crossovers these days.
motoringresearch.com

You could buy this rare Porsche 918 Spyder

One of the most incredible hypercars of the past decade is currently listed for auction on the Collecting Cars platform. Porsche produced fewer than 1,000 examples of the 918 Spyder, making this a rare opportunity to buy one. With hybrid power, and an enviable specification, the car up for grabs...
CarsJalopnik

The Toyota Supra A91-CF Is The Most Expensive New Supra Ever

Remember that special edition Toyota Supra with a carbon fiber body kit that the company was only going to make 600 of? If you were waiting on pricing for it don’t worry, it’s as expensive as you were probably thinking. Cars Direct reports that a dealer order guide shows the Supra A91-CF will start at $64,275.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1954 Dodge Firearrow II: A True One-Of-A-Kind Masterpiece

Shortly after Chevrolet’s Corvette took car enthusiasts by storm, the Chrysler Corp. tapped Virgil Exner for a roadster design that not only drew attention to Dodge but also helped shape the automobiles of the future. As head of Chrysler’s Advanced Styling Group, Exner had created a tight bond with Italian...
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Is All about the Engine

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was new for 2019, but in the crucible of full-size-truck competition, it feels like it's been around for far longer than that. Ram is out there with an air suspension and a million-dollar interior, while Ford will sell you a hybrid F-150 that can run your house as a backup generator. The redesigned Silverado introduced some interesting new powertrains—a diesel V-6 that's EPA rated as high as 33 mpg highway and a turbocharged four-cylinder that will tow 9600 pounds—but most Silverados are still built with pushrod gas V-8s. If you tell someone, "I have a Silverado with the 5.3-liter V-8 and a six-speed automatic," you could be talking about a 2021 or a 2009 model. More than any other full-size truck, the Silverado leans on tradition.
Buying Carstopgear.com

This Mk4 Golf GTI is for sale with EIGHT miles on the clock

Yep, that’s just eight miles. Anyone fancy a brand-new 25th Anniversary GTI?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Blimey, we’ve seen plenty of low-mileage cars come up for auction in recent years, but this 2002 Mk4 Volkswagen...
Road & Track

Watch Callaway's Supercharged Silverado Stomp a Ram TRX in a Drag Race

You probably know Callaway Cars as the Corvette specialists who focus on improving Chevy's sports car through engine modifications and wagon-style hatch replacements. But Corvettes aren't the only GM vehicles Callaway designs upgrades for. It also offers a package for the Silverado pickup—one that makes it quicker in a straight line than Ram's Hellcat-powered 1500 TRX.
CarsCarscoops

Toyota Will Keep Upgrading The Immortal Land Cruiser 70 Series

While the brand-new Land Cruiser 300 is making headlines right now, we shouldn’t forget that another model bearing the same name keeps making Toyota proud. We are talking about the Land Cruiser 70 Series which was first launched back in 1984 but is still available in Australia and in the Middle East. What is interesting, is that the capable off-roader is getting a major update sometime in the next 12 months, allowing it to march on.
CarsGear Patrol

Meet the Cars and Trucks We're Driving in Summer 2021

Here at Gear Patrol's Motoring desk, we're lucky enough to drive a lot of new cars. Not just cars, of course: cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, and basically any other type of four-wheeled conveyance you might think of. As with all the products we test here at GP, many of them are worthy of standalone stories highlighting what makes them great — but sometimes, the never-ending rush of baking up great stuff for you means we don't have the chance to give every single new car the individual post it deserves.
CarsRoad & Track

2023 C8 Corvette Z06: Everything We Know

For nearly 70 years, the Chevrolet Corvette has been a staple of the sports car market. With the debut of the mid-engined C8 Corvette Stingray back in 2019 however, the Corvette underwent its largest transformation yet. Now though, GM is hard at work prepping the track-oriented Z06 model. Here is everything we know about the upcoming sports car so far.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

There Will Be a New Camaro-But It’s a 4-Door EV: No!

We’ve been telling you for a year that the Camaro was on its deathbed, and we were wrong. There will be a new one. But finding that it will be a four-door and all-electric makes us wish it was dead. Sorry, Chevy. The current Camaro won’t be replaced. Automotive News...
Carscycleworld.com

2022 BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental First Look

BMW has just confirmed production of two new R 18-based touring models: the R 18 B and the R 18 Transcontinental. Both models are equipped with a handlebar-mounted fairing and hard bags, but as the names imply the Transcontinental is a full-dresser designed for Grand American Touring and the B, short for bagger, is a more traditional American-style touring machine and is less adorned. Integrating new technology not previously seen in this segment, BMW’s R 18 platform and the Big Boxer engine seem to have found their stride in this application.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2024 Hyundai RM20e Is a Blistering Electric Hatchback

WHAT IT IS: For a brand without any deep motorsports legacy, Hyundai has made waves with its latest N-badged models such as the Veloster N. Yet a hot hatch—even a great one—hardly breaks new ground. Hyundai initially pinned its hopes on the RM19 N prototype, which was essentially a mid-engine Veloster N built in the vein of the Volkswagen Golf GTI W12-650 and the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16. But the launch of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette—not to mention its $60,000 starting price—helped to make the RM19 N's business case murky. The electric mid-motor Hyundai RM20e hopes to clear things up.

Comments / 1

Community Policy