Porsche's Most Heretical 911 Yet Could Arrive Very Soon

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was new for 2019, but in the crucible of full-size-truck competition, it feels like it's been around for far longer than that. Ram is out there with an air suspension and a million-dollar interior, while Ford will sell you a hybrid F-150 that can run your house as a backup generator. The redesigned Silverado introduced some interesting new powertrains—a diesel V-6 that's EPA rated as high as 33 mpg highway and a turbocharged four-cylinder that will tow 9600 pounds—but most Silverados are still built with pushrod gas V-8s. If you tell someone, "I have a Silverado with the 5.3-liter V-8 and a six-speed automatic," you could be talking about a 2021 or a 2009 model. More than any other full-size truck, the Silverado leans on tradition.