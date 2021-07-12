The Real Reason There Is An Arrest Warrant Out For Former NCIS Star Zoe McLellan

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Tommy Dorfman has come out as transgender.
The “13 Reasons Why” star revealed the news in an interview that appeared in Time magazine Thursday.
“For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman, a trans woman,” Dorfman told Time.
The 29-year-old actress also addressed the announcement on Instagram.
“Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today. my pronouns are she/her,” Dorfman wrote.
“I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me. thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world.”
Dorfman is slated to appear in Lena Dunham’s upcoming film “Sharp Stick.”
In December, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page also announced that he is transgender.
