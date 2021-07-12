Sisters Have A Sleepover With... Their Tiny Baby Donkey?! | The Dodo Little But Fierce

A photo of three brothers posing with a fish for a photo is going viral on the internet. As any parent will tell you, it's never easy getting kids to pose for a picture, let alone three kids. Marika Daniels thought she had succeeded when she got her three children—Levi, 4, Logan, 3, and Landon Daniels, 18 months—into the frame and holding a fish in front of a pond at a children's museum in Brookings, South Dakota. Just as Marika Daniels clicked the shutter, Landon Daniels put the fish in his mouth, gifting the internet a meme.