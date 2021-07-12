Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sisters Have A Sleepover With... Their Tiny Baby Donkey?! | The Dodo Little But Fierce

homenewshere.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis tiny baby donkey becomes obsessed with her human sisters and follows them everywhere... Even in the house!. Special thanks to Juliana for sharing her footage with us! Keep up with Opal on Instagram: http://thedo.do/farmgirleats and YouTube: http://thedo.do/ShesGoneCountry. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 8

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donkey#Dodo#Sleepover#Love Animals#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Neglected Cow Melts Into Her Rescuer’s Arms

There’s nothing love can’t heal — watch this cow take her first steps on her own ❤️. For updates on Hanuman and all the other rescues at Santuário Vale da Rainha, check them out on Instagram:. https://thedo.do/valedarainha and Facebook: http://thedo.do/SantuarioValeDaRainha. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Scared Pittie Wouldn’t Leave The Plum Box He Was Found In

This scared pittie puppy wouldn’t leave the plum box he was found in — watch this thick, grown-up boy roll around in his new yard now 💛. Keep up with Plum on Instagram: http://thedo.do/plumpelstiltskin_. To help more dogs like Plum, check out LifeLine Animal Project on Instagram: http://thedo.do/lifelineanimal. Introducing Dodo...
PetsNewsweek

Cat Introduces Her Kitten to Owner's Baby in Adorable Video

Footage of a super cute cat introducing her kitten to an infant child has racked up more than 37 million views on TikTok. In a clip posted to the video sharing platform on July 11 by Pearlsragbolls, the affectionate feline can be seen introducing the young offspring to her owner's baby daughter, Blossom.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Little brother who posed with fish in his mouth in hilarious family photo won the internet

A photo of three brothers posing with a fish for a photo is going viral on the internet. As any parent will tell you, it's never easy getting kids to pose for a picture, let alone three kids. Marika Daniels thought she had succeeded when she got her three children—Levi, 4, Logan, 3, and Landon Daniels, 18 months—into the frame and holding a fish in front of a pond at a children's museum in Brookings, South Dakota. Just as Marika Daniels clicked the shutter, Landon Daniels put the fish in his mouth, gifting the internet a meme.
AnimalsPosted by
Distractify

This Horse Is Eight Feet Tall and Going Viral on TikTok

While social media apps like TikTok are home to a lot of, well, interesting things, one of the most wholesome corners of these sites holds unusually-sized animals. A horse that measures eight feet tall recently went viral on TikTok as users marveled over the steed's size, earning almost 13 million views and 1.9 million likes in a matter of weeks. This gentle giant is now a staple on the rescue's TikTok page.
AnimalsNewsweek

Guilty-Looking Pit Bull Makes Huge Mess in Hilarious Video

A pit bull had a lot to answer for when a woman arrived back to find her house covered in mess. Footage posted to Instagram by saba_the_pit begins with a pet owner filming her kitchen, which has an upturned trashcan on the floor with garbage strewn around it. The litter,...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Deer Leaves Forest to Check On Crying Baby on a Woman's Porch

Hanna Burton, a TikTok user, was recently in her backyard with her crying newborn Charlie when she got startled by a full-grown deer that came running out of the woods. It was a nice and beautiful day in Ohio, and Burton was trying to get her little boy to enjoy the outdoors, but the baby just wouldn't relax for some reason.
AnimalsNewsweek

Mom Shares Hack for Keeping Bugs Away This Summer Using Unlikely Item

A woman has shared a brilliant hack for keeping bugs away this summer and it involves using soap. No, you don't have to scrup anything with soapy suds, instead the hack is fairly hassle-free. On July 4, a Minnesota mom, who goes by the account name Jojo.butterflylove, shared the simple...
AnimalsNewsweek

Man Reunited With Lost Dog Two Years Later After Spotting Pet on TV

A Wisconsin man has been reunited with his lost dog after spotting the pet on a news segment two years after the animal went missing. The man, identified only as Dwight, recognized his dog, whose name is Payday, on Wednesday, July 21 when watching a morning broadcast by FOX6 News Milwaukee.
AnimalsNewsweek

Dogs Thrown Beach Party by Animal Shelter and It's so Joyful

Chances are most of us would rather be at a party on a beach right about now, however, a group of dogs at an animal shelter in North Dakota have been living out this dream. The pets were thrown a 'beach party' by staff at Circle of Friends Animal Shelter in Grand Forks, and it is one of the sweetest things we've ever seen.
Animalshomenewshere.com

Woman sleeps on kitchen floor with terrified dog to help him feel safe | The Dodo Heroes

Woman rescues all the scared dogs and transforms them into total lovebugs. Check out more of the rescue efforts of The Animal Rescue Mission on Instagram: http://thedo.do/theanimalrescuemission. To help them rescue more animals, you can donate here: http://thedo.do/helpanimalrescuemission. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...

Comments / 8

Community Policy