This Colorful London Home’s Pink and Red Striped Floors Aren’t Even the Most Fun Detail

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. No lie: It’s been a rough year, and we’re all in need of some serious self-care more than ever. If your burned out, exhausted psyche is in agreement, you’ll be happy to know that you can score plenty of feel-good-from-head-to-toe items over at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. During the sale, which goes until August 8, you’ll discover lots of little luxuries to aid in your self-care that are just as special as they are soothing — and under $50, to boot. Cruise categories like Bath & Body, Skin Care, and Bedding to truly treat yourself. But we did the hard work for you: Peruse our hand-picked list of candles, bedtime aids, and travel gifts below (these double as great gifts for loved ones, too). But just be forewarned — you’re not the only shopper who wants to be pampered these days. Historically, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale sells out fast — like, really fast — so it’s wise to put something in your cart and purchase as soon as you spot something you love. (PS: Don’t forget to check out the best home deals from the sale, along with the top living room decor.)