Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Poke Fun at Claims They’re ‘Hiding’ Their Relationship After Controversy
Shots fired! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell might be staying on the down low since rekindling their romance, but the Bachelor Nation stars aren’t keeping secrets. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 ESPYs on Saturday, July 10, and Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to mark their relationship milestone. “Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Come out of Hiding at ESPY Awards,” he tweeted alongside a link to a TMZ post with the same headline.www.usmagazine.com
