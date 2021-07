Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still going strong and are making all the single Pringles everywhere jealous with their recent PDA parades—have you seen the pics of them recreating the butt rubbing scene from the “Jenny from the Block” video?? It's enough to make an ex jealous, but it doesn't sound like their former flames—that would be Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony—have any bad feelings about Bennifer 2.0. How refreshing!