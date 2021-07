Fans of the Dallas institution Mac’s Bar-B-Que have just a few days left to visit before Billy McDonald flips the sign to “Closed” one last time. “It’s time to go,” says McDonald. The 67-year-old has operated the restaurant, which his father Bill “Mac” McDonald opened in 1955, for his entire adult life. The joint’s last day might be Monday, July 26. “Depending on what’s left then, we’ll be here on the twenty-seventh. From there, it’s iffy,” says McDonald, taking another bite of his chopped-brisket sandwich with Tabasco and black pepper. On a recent morning, he sat at a table with Deb Schultz, who has worked with him since 2006. She checked the door for customers, but only had to get up three times in an hour.