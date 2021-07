Cricket is the most popular game in Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to grow awareness of the game among young women in Pakistan. In general, Pakistani women have to overcome many challenges when they enter sports, as they face inequality and discrimination from their patriarchal society. A recent sexist comment on a woman cricketer by a former cricketer turned coach on a TV show has created controversy in Pakistan, revealing that even empowered role models are not spared.