What Winnie Harlow Believes It Takes To Make The Cut

The following story contains spoilers from the fifth and sixth episodes of Amazon’s “Making the Cut” Season 2. Read our recap of last week’s episodes here. Compared to last year’s inaugural season, the second installment of “Making the Cut” has been a low-energy, less exciting affair. This could have something to do with the smaller pool of contestants (10 instead of 12) or the fact that the designers competing for $1 million and an Amazon Fashion mentorship are cloistered in a Malibu fashion bubble instead of gallivanting the globe between challenges. Whatever the reason, that’s definitely not the case anymore: The sophomore season hits the back side of the eight-episode arc with some serious high-stakes shake-ups.