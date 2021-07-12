Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

What Winnie Harlow Believes It Takes To Make The Cut

By D'Shonda Brown
Forbes
Forbes
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm a freelance multimedia culture journalist and For(bes) The Culture contributor. World renowned supermodel Winnie Harlow is returning to television, but this time as the shot caller. Harlow, who made her television debut on cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model when she was 19-years-old as Chantelle Brown-Young, and fashion pop icon and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott will join Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn as judges of Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut. In this second season premiering Friday, July 16, a diverse group of 10 talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world will come together in Los Angeles to compete to make the cut as the fiercest designer on the scene.

