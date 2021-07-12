Cancel
Hawkins County, TN

TN man convicted of killing the man he thought was having an affair with his wife

WBIR
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County man was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife's alleged lover.

A jury in Scott County, Virginia, pronounced the verdict against John Robert Martin, 48, on Friday after a four-day trial. He shot and killed Nicholas Pierce, aka Nicholas Salerno, in May of 2018.

Prosecutors said Martin killed Pierce, who was living with him and his wife, after discovering the two were having an affair. He shot Pierce and then dumped his body in a rural area near Yuma, Virginia.

After that, prosecutors said, Martin returned to his home, where his wife was still sleeping. She testified that she woke up with him pointing a gun at her. She said he tied her to a chair with zip ties and then showed her a picture of Pierce's body.

She later convinced him to set her free, and she was able to call for help.

The jury convicted Martin of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He will be sentenced for the murder on November 3, 2021, in the Scott County, Virginia Circuit Court.

Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots said, “The conviction in this case was obtained due to the hard work of multiple law enforcement agencies over two states and the victim’s family is very appreciative.” Stoots also said, “Our office hopes this conviction will allow the healing process to begin for the family of Nicholas Salerno.”

Officials said Martin previously pled guilty to the abduction of his wife in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

WCYB contributed to this report.

