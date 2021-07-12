Watch as Stacey Abrams debates Stacey Abrams’ lies about Georgia voter ID
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is taking a cue from her counterparts in D.C. If D.C. Democrats can turn and say Republicans support defunding police, why can’t Abrams blame Republicans for supporting voter fraud and opposing voted identification cards. In a bizarre side by side comparison, the GOP ripped Abrams for flip-flopping on the issue and making it seem like Republicans have lost their minds to blame Democrats for blocking voter ID laws…even though she tried to block voter ID laws three months ago.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
