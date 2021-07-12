Cancel
POTUS

Socialism and communism under fire in Cuba as thousands take to the streets to end failed policies

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
 19 days ago
Protesters filled the streets of Cuba to protest the nation’s decades-old failed socialist agenda. “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s [socialist] regime,” Biden said after being pressured by Republicans. “The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves.”

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

