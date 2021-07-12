Marvel Hit a Home Run With Its Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise. Here's What Entrepreneurs Can Learn.

IMAX Corporation announced that every MCU Movie releasing in 2022 would be using IMAX cameras, either in part or during its entirety. On June 27th, the IMAX corporation unveiled part of its 2022 slate during its Q2 Earnings Conference Call. In that call, they confirmed that Morbius, Uncharted, The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Mission: Impossible 7, Jurassic World: Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and Avatar 2 would indeed release in IMAX theatres. With that slate, IMAX also confirmed that the MCU titles would be using IMAX cameras, either in select scenes or for the entire film, alongside Mission: Impossible 7. Uncharted and Avatar 2 were also confirmed to be using expanded aspect ratio for select sequences or the entire film, but have not been shot with IMAX cameras.
