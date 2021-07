BAY COUNTY, FL – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a local man after he was charged with beating his victim with a slap jack while trying to rob him. On Sunday, July 25, 2021, deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on George Lane in the Southport area in reference to a physical altercation between two men. Before deputies could get to the scene, one of the men fled the residence. Witnesses were able to provide a tag number and description of this man’s vehicle.