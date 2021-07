Good late Friday evening, everyone. No matter what our weather is up to, it’s always nice to get a new weekend underway. However, we started this weekend out like we did the previous weekend. We stayed hot and humid once again this afternoon in Joplin and across the area. After highs topped out near 95 on Thursday, we started out in the lower 70s this morning before we bounced back to about 96 for our Friday afternoon. With the humidity still fairly high, it felt like the triple digits once again across the area for the afternoon.