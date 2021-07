For the first time since losing her SmackDown Women's Title to Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 (Night One), Sasha Banks has returned to WWE television. On the July 30 episode of SmackDown, Bianca Belair was being interviewed in the ring about what's next for her but was interrupted by Carmella. The (self-proclaimed) Prettiest Woman In All of WWE came out seeking a third Championship opportunity. Zelina Vega joined soon after, insulting Carmella and then challenging Belair to a match of her own. Bianca accepted but was attacked by Carmella from behind. She and Vega beat down Belair until Sasha Banks' music hit. The Boss came to the ring and made quick work of Vega and Carmella before pulling Belair up and hugging her.