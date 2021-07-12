Cancel
Home Run Derby 2021: Watch the Mets’ Pete Alonso battle Shohei Ohtani Monday (7-12-21)

By Nick Regina
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MLB All-Star game festivities continue Monday (July 12, 2021) with the popular Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Colorado. It follows Sunday night’s Futures Game. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday night. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso hopes to repeat as the Home Run Derby champ....

www.silive.com

