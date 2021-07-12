Cancel
Jennifer Lopez ‘Likes’ Vintage Ben Affleck Photo Shared by a Bennifer Fan Account

By Eliza Thompson
US Magazine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan’t hide her love! Jennifer Lopez seemingly couldn’t help herself when she saw a vintage photo of Ben Affleck pop up in her feed and just had to respond. Fans noticed that the Hustlers star, 51, “liked” an Instagram photo of her beau, 48, posted to the Bennifer fan account @lopezaffleck on Saturday, July 10. The photo shows the Oscar winner on the set of 2010’s The Town alongside his costar Blake Lively.

