Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless review: Your MagSafe battery BFF

Keep your Apple collection charged and ready with the Zens Magnetic + Watch Wireless Charger. This charging device has a magnetic MagSafe connection for all the iPhone 12 models and up. It also powers your MagSafe compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. And it quickly boosts your iPhone 12 with 20 watts of wireless output. Also, an Apple Watch USB-A stick lets you power your Apple Watch while it’s in sleep mode. What’s more, the right side of the charging pad has a USB-A port where you can add a fourth device, like an iPad. Additionally, the magnetic holder can charge your phone whether it’s in landscape or portrait mode. That way, you can comfortably use your phone even during a charging session. Moreover, the Apple Watch charger is MiFi-certified, so you can be sure it’s compatible with your smartwatch.