The 1994 VW Concept One Gave Us the Modern Retro Design Craze

By Benjamin Hunting
 19 days ago
When VW reinvented the Beetle, it also sparked a lasting fascination with retro designs. In the early 1990s, two very different retro-themed concept cars hit the show circuit barely 12 months apart from each other. Both reached production nearly unchanged. One went on to spawn a styling revolution that sold millions of cars over the next two decades, while the other became a punchline that has only recently gained appreciation with enthusiasts and collectors alike.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

