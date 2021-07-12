The 1994 VW Concept One Gave Us the Modern Retro Design Craze
When VW reinvented the Beetle, it also sparked a lasting fascination with retro designs. In the early 1990s, two very different retro-themed concept cars hit the show circuit barely 12 months apart from each other. Both reached production nearly unchanged. One went on to spawn a styling revolution that sold millions of cars over the next two decades, while the other became a punchline that has only recently gained appreciation with enthusiasts and collectors alike.www.thedrive.com
