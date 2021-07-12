Cancel
Premier League

England fans start petitions to get ‘unfair’ Euro 2020 final REPLAYED and claim Italy’s Chiellini should have seen red

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 days ago
DESPERATE England fans have started petitions to have the Euro 2020 final against Italy REPLAYED after claiming Giorgio Chiellini should have been sent off.

The brave Three Lions eventually fell to a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy with the sides locked at 1-1 after extra-time.

Some England fans have called the match officials biased for failing to send off Chiellini for his cynical foul on Saka Credit: AP

But a number of disgruntled fans have set up petitions demanding the match be replayed due to the 'biased' referee.

Late in the game, Italy captain Chiellini, 36, grabbed substitute Bukayo Saka by the collar and threw him to the ground to prevent a breakaway attack.

Chiellini was shown yellow by referee Bjorn Kuipers for the cynical foul, with the defender knowing he'd never catch up with the lightning-quick Arsenal teenager - nearly half his age at just 19.

But a number of England supporters believe denying Saka the attack and failing to send off the savvy Italian veteran was 'unfair' - despite the fact it didn't appear to be denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Numerous desperate petitions have now surfaced online insisting the game should be replayed.

One petition description read: "Bukayo Saka was mistreated during the match between England and Italy.

"He was dragged down by his shirt by Giorgio Chiellini and given a yellow card when it CLEARLY should've been a red card.

"I do strongly believe that the referee was biased and in favour of Italy."

A handful of furious fans have set up petitions to have the Euro 2020 final replayed over 'referee bias' Credit: AP

EURO 2020 FINAL LATEST

  • Proud England fans eye World Cup next year
  • Italy toast win by sleeping with trophy, sliding on table and trolling England
  • Watch Kalvin Phillips sprint to console Saka
  • Sick racists abuse players and vandalise Rashford mural
  • Touching moment Kane consoles his wife
  • Violent scenes INSIDE Wembley
  • Prince George heartbroken by loss

However, it seems the majority of England fans have ignored the petitions.

Of the five seen online, the most-signed has just 1,500 backers.

Meanwhile, some England supporters have been left outraged by another refereeing decision in the final - an apparent handball in the build-up to Italy's equaliser.

Luke Shaw had given the Three Lions the lead within two minutes of the game at Wembley, only for Leonardo Bonucci to scramble home an equaliser midway through the second half.

But some fans were adamant Bryan Cristante handballed in the build up to Bonucci's slotting home.

In truth, the ball appeared to hit the substitute's shoulder - but England fans were still not impressed.

