Cardi B recently announced that she will be having a second child and it's clear that she and Offset are extremely excited about this new gift. While the two have had their differences over the last couple of years, they have been able to work things out and they are now a hip-hop power couple that seemingly takes on any challenge that is thrown their way. Their first child Kulture is growing up fast and when it comes to her relationship with Cardi B, there is no denying that it is a playful one.