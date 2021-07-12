Alex Smith predicts Dak Prescott will have a 'huge, huge year' for Cowboys following ankle injury

It should come as no surprise that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently the clear betting favorite to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award for the 2021 season. After all, Prescott was tearing the league up through the air before he suffered that gruesome ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants that sidelined him for the rest of that year. So long as he is able to get back to the level he was playing at prior to the injury, Prescott could be well on his way to earning some hardware. Don't take our word for it, however. Instead, let's follow the lead of someone who knows a thing or two about rebounding from a devastating injury.