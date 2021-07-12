Princess Diana's Nieces Speak Out About Their Aunt

Stories about Princess Diana continue to dominate the headlines nearly 30 years after her tragic and untimely death. Lady Di's brother, The Earl of Spencer — who gave an infamously moving eulogy at her funeral — has been instrumental in keeping her memory, and her legacy, alive. But her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have put their all into the job as well. The brothers recently reunited to observe what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, honoring their mother with the unveiling of a new statue at her former home of Kensington Palace.