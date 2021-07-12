Lexon Flip Premium Alarm Clock: A Stylishly Simple Way to Wake Up When Staying in Bed Isn’t an Option
Back in the day (my day, anyway), everyone had an alarm clock or clock radio by their bedside. My dad’s was so loud it once woke me at 5:30 am one morning, but that’s another story. Now, with everyone having an alarm on their phone, watch, and running shoes for all I know, the call for alarm clocks would seem to be minimal. “Ha!” says Lexon design to us, with the Lexon Flip Premium Alarm Clock.geardiary.com
