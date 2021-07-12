Clemency tour comes to Rhode Island with march on women’s prison in Cranston

Nearly 50 people gathered at the Attorney General’s office on Howard Avenue in Cranston on Sunday to march to the women’s facility at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) as part of ClemencyWorks‘ #FreeHer, a national clemency awareness campaign. This weekend’s events are organized by women who are currently and formerly incarcerated in Rhode Island, a statewide coalition of community organizations, and the National Council for Incarcerated & Formerly Incarcerated Women & Girls.