A former defense company CEO just set a new high bar this week for home sales in Monterey County with record-priced luxury buy on the famed Pebble Beach golf course. Situated on the 13th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links with panoramic views of the ocean, the 6-bedroom, 6-full, 2-half bath contemporary Mediterranean home boasts four fireplaces and just over 10,000 square feet of living space.