Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

DigiCert Announces Availability Of New Verified Mark Certificates: Companies Can Add Their Logo In Email Inboxes To Improve Brand Recognition And Email Engagement

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

LEHI, Utah, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc ., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL and PKI solutions, today announced that it is now issuing Verified Mark Certificates, compliant with the BIMI standard and available for purchase at scale via DigiCert CertCentral® , DigiCert partners and at www.digicert.com . VMCs issued by DigiCert enable companies to add their trademarked logos to emails they send to their customers to increase recognition, open and engagement rates and brand impressions, while bringing greater trust and transparency to email via DMARC. Gmail now recognizes VMCs and displays company logos in the user's inbox .

Paired with the required DMARC enforcement, VMCs are a critical step in a series of security measures that help strengthen email security, build trust in the inbox and help users associate the brand logo with the company they expect to communicate with. VMCs:

  • Allow companies to place a verified, trademarked logo alongside their email.
  • Enable customers to see the sender's brand in the inbox of their mobile client before opening the email.
  • Provide marketers an affordable way to achieve more brand impressions.

"Validating identity and demonstrating trust are hallmarks of DigiCert's business," said DigiCert Senior Director of Business Development Dean Coclin. "With BIMI and VMC from DigiCert for DMARC-verified domains, organizations can now demonstrate to their customers a higher level of email security. DigiCert VMCs not only help reduce instances of spam and spoofing customers receive, because of the DMARC requirement, but they also enable organizations to go beyond displaying default email addresses to increase engagement rates and display their brands more prominently."

VMCs are available as part of the BIMI standard, which seeks to increase adoption of DMARC as a key email security mechanism. By utilizing VMCs secured by DMARC, organizations demonstrate their commitment to email security and protection of customer privacy. DMARC compliance provides robust security against spoofing and phishing attacks, helping organizations better secure their emails to protect users and brands from costly abuse. Email clients leverage DMARC, an internet standard for authenticating domains to help ensure that email comes from the domain specified.

As an authorized provider of VMCs, DigiCert's leading validation and issuance teams now provide the company and logo verification required for BIMI, following a one-year pilot with the BIMI Working Group. Several prominent companies participated with DigiCert in the Gmail BIMI/VMC pilot and are excited about being able to display their logos in email inboxes. DigiCert has also partnered with Valimail to streamline DMARC compliance for companies wanting to use VMCs.

"BIMI and VMC are a significant win for customers and brands of all sizes. DMARC ensures customers don't get spoofed email from the brands they trust, and BIMI ensures brands get increased impressions, open rates and brand trust," said Seth Blank, Chair of the AuthIndicators (BIMI) Working Group and Chief Product Officer at Valimail. "We're thrilled to have DigiCert's help in bringing VMC and BIMI to the world."

"BIMI authenticates emails using DMARC, a key protection against email phishing, spoofing and other attacks," explained Gareth Mandel, CEO of eharmony. "We worked closely with our IT department to make sure our organization enforced DMARC so that VMCs could be installed and display our verified logo. Our partnership on this project has even further strengthened the connection between our CRM and IT teams."

"With the display of validated brand logos and DMARC enforcement, VMCs improve email security and increase open rates," said Ikko Furuki, CEO of Cybervision Hosting Co., Ltd. "Users can have confidence in knowing which company is sending them the email, which we feel will help protect our customers and increase their loyalty. With the global support of DigiCert and Gmail, we will soon be able to offer VMC in the regions where we do business."

DigiCert VMCs are available today at any scale via DigiCert CertCentral, DigiCert partners or digicert.com .CertCentral offers automation for organizations to issue, discover, renew and revoke certificates, to drive innovation of manageable, enterprise-scale security. Its intuitive user interface and API-first approach enable easy certificate management at scale. CertCentral customers have access to DigiCert's global support staff for quick validation and support in 11 native languages in their local time zone as they work to understand and deploy VMCs. 

Companies can start today adding their logo to their emails by visiting DigiCert Verified Mark Certificates.

Additionally, DigiCert has prepared several materials to enable a smooth process:

  • How to Set Up DMARC to Qualify Your Domain for VMC  
  • Getting Ready for BIMI: Prep Your Logo  
  • Qualify for a VMC — How to Trademark Your Logo  
  • How Many Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) Will I Need?

About DigiCert, Inc. DigiCert is the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, PKI and security solutions that enable digital trust for data, devices, code, documents and users. DigiCert is modernizing the way PKI is managed with the DigiCert ONE™ platform. DigiCert ONE reimagines PKI to address all certificate-based security use cases with flexible, scalable and automated workflow managers, including the award-winning TLS certificate manager, CertCentral® . Nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and 98 of the 100 largest global banks choose DigiCert for its digital transformation solutions, including for securing 5G and the post-quantum computing age, and for its five-star customer support. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digicert-announces-availability-of-new-verified-mark-certificates-companies-can-add-their-logo-in-email-inboxes-to-improve-brand-recognition-and-email-engagement-301331667.html

SOURCE DigiCert, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Security#Email Clients#Internet Security#Brand Recognition#Digicert Inc#Tls Ssl#Pki#Bimi#Digicert Certcentral#Dmarc#Vmc#The Bimi Working Group#Cybervision Hosting Co#Gmail#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

BehavioSec extends its behavioral biometrics platform into a SOC/ISO compliant SaaS version

BehavioSec announced that it has extended its patented technology and BehavioSense platform into a SOC/ISO compliant, hosted-version and a cloud-native, SaaS version. These new versions will help more organizations meet compliance and cloud mandates, support frictionless multi-factor authentication (MFA), and gain access to the advanced behavioral biometrics technology – which until now – has only been employed within the world’s largest banks, e-Identity providers, and online retailers.
Businessaithority.com

Treasure Data Selects Neustar Unified Identity To Power World-Class Consumer Data Hygiene, Enrichment, And Onboarding To Improve Client Data Insights And Marketing ROI

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced that it will integrate its Unified Identity solution with Treasure Data, the only enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) that harmonizes an organization’s data, insights, and engagement technology stacks. As part of the agreement, Treasure Data will leverage Neustar’s Unified Identity data solutions to power data hygiene, data enrichment, and audience segmentation within the Treasure Data CDP.
Technologymartechseries.com

HVR Expands Global Partner Program to Deliver Best-in-Class Data Integration Solutions to Customers

Enhanced Partner Program Includes New Features and Benefits Aimed to Enable Customers’ Digital Transformation Efforts Through Data and the Cloud. HVR, the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, announced the expansion of its Partner Program, which includes new features and benefits to its already fast-growing portfolio of global partners. Delphix and MariaDB will join the growing list of HVR’s notable partners, including Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Databricks, and more.
Softwareaithority.com

AppOmni Expands Depth And Breadth of SaaS Security Management Platform

Protects Companies Against Cloud and SaaS Breaches by Continuously Monitoring and Protecting Sensitive Data Accessed and Stored in SaaS Platforms. From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global cybercrime costs will hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. As the sophistication, complexity, and frequency of cybersecurity attacks continue to grow, organizations must decrease their security risk to ensure that they are protected on all fronts.
Technologyaithority.com

Communication Technology Services and Druid Software Partner for 5G and 4G Private Wireless Networks for the Enterprise

Communication Technology Services, LLC, (CTS), a leading telecommunications infrastructure solution and managed services provider, announces a strategic partnership with Druid Software, an enterprise mobile core cellular network software company. CTS will incorporate Druid’s Raemis™ application into its managed service platform to deliver innovative private wireless network solutions for enterprises using the Citizens Band Radio Services (CBRS) band. The CTS solution gives enterprises unparalleled performance and control of their wireless networks.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

SysTools Launched Cloud Data Migration Service & Email Migration Software To Accelerate The Digital Transformation

NEW DELHI, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving from one cloud to another cloud is too much hassle, main pain points in Cloud Migration are implementation, downtime, teams struggle and fear of data loss. To ease the process and mitigate the risk of data loss, SysTools has introduced SysTools Cloud Migration Service and it gives smooth and frictionless data migration experience to SysTools customers.
Internetmartechseries.com

SproutLoud Simplifies Video Marketing Localized for SMB Reseller Networks

Major brands that sell through local small-to-medium businesses know they need to be findable in the digital spaces that their customers frequent. That’s why SproutLoud, a leader in Distributed Marketing technology, is proud to announce a new capability that makes highly customized video marketing — on CTV, OTT, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and cable TV — fast, easy, and scalable for brands and their SMB resellers in local markets.
Businessthepaypers.com

Deloitte collaborates with Palo Alto Networks for multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions

Deloitte has formed a strategic alliance with US-based cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to deliver integrated, end-to-end zero trust and multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions. The main target for the services are their mutual enterprise and government customers. The alliance brings together Deloitte’s cyber risk consulting services and Palo Alto Networks’ platform...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cable Leaders Back Atlas Digital Group In Seed Round

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Digital Group, cable and fiber digital commerce experts and developers of the CORE digital commerce platform, have secured $3M in seed funding according to Atlas CEO Mark Mihalevich. Cultivation Capital led the investment round and was joined by several current and former industry leaders, including Jerry Kent (via his investment and management firm, Cequel III), Tom McMillin, Gregg Graff, and Vexus Fiber.
SoftwareTechRadar

Best contact management software of 2021

The best contact management software will allow you to efficiently manage relationships with your customers, suppliers, and sales contacts. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is not least because relationships are key to business, especially for leads, sales, development, and general connectivity. Yet managing your...
Softwareinavateonthenet.net

Magewell introduces centralised encoder, decoder and stream management software

Video interface and IP workflow provider Magewell has announced the Magewell Cloud multi-device management software. Available free of charge for installation on an on-premises server or cloud hosting platform, the Magewell Cloud software provides centralised configuration and control of multiple Magewell IP encoders and decoders plus stream management features including protocol conversion and SRT gateway functionality.
InternetComputerworld

Mobile-First Communications: A Necessary Strategy for a Work-From-Anywhere World

Remote work is here to stay — 83% of employers think remote work was a success. While there are many advantages to a hybrid work model, it does pose some challenges for effective collaboration. Now, organizations are beginning to realize the differences between solutions that can accommodate mobile workers and solutions that are built from the ground up to be mobile-first. In this white paper from Verizon Business, you’ll discover the importance of mobile Unified Communications and Collaborations, and what to look for in a partner for your mobile UCC journey.
Softwareaithority.com

Ampere To Acquire OnSpecta To Accelerate AI Inference On Cloud-Native Applications

Boosts AI Performance of Ampere® Altra® Family Across Cloud and Edge Infrastructure. Ampere® Computing announced it has agreed to acquire AI technology startup OnSpecta, strengthening Ampere® Altra® performance with AI inference applications. The OnSpecta Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies have already been collaborating and have demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads. The acquisition will include an optimized model zoo with object detection, video processing and recommendation engines. Terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Nintex Workflow Cloud enhancements optimize business processes and workflows

Nintex announced the latest enhancements to its next generation Nintex Workflow Cloud, designed for ops, IT, process professionals and power users to improve the way people work by making it faster and easier to manage, automate, and optimize business processes and workflows. “As innovation in the digital space accelerates at...
InternetDark Reading

Major Email Providers Add Brand-Verification Technology to Help Thwart Phishing

Phishing attacks that pose as major brands have increasingly caused headaches for users and raised questions over who should foot the bill for securing e-mail. The eventual victim—consumers and business users—typically have few security options aside from turning up the knob on their message-security software in hopes of blocking most attacks. Meanwhile, the major brands—think banks, healthcare, and government agencies—had little incentive to spend money on fighting the use of their logos and brands or for implementing technical security measures, such as Sender Policy Framework (SPF) and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy