Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Police investigate homicide after man found dead at motel

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 19 days ago
Suffolk, Va. – Suffolk Police have now said that an undetermined death reported Sunday has been ruled a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old James Lee Golden. He was found deceased in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard at the Regal Inn Motel. Emergency Communications was contacted at 4:33 p.m. about the incident.

No additional information is available for release from police as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

