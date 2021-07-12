Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

AmaWaterways And Metropolitan Touring Launch New Colombia River Cruise Experience

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury river cruise innovator AmaWaterways today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Metropolitan Touring, South America's leading tour operator, to introduce a new river cruise experience in Colombia. This is the first luxury river cruise line to sail the Magdalena River, an alliance brings together the remarkable in-depth destination expertise of Metropolitan Touring and the industry's leading team of river cruise experts at AmaWaterways.

Starting in December 2023, guests will be immersed in unique experiences on shore as well as on board a new custom-built, all-suite, eco-friendly river cruise ship. The new ship and cruise program will incorporate years of design experience from AmaWaterways' President and Co-Founder Rudi Schreiner — affectionately known as the 'Godfather of River Cruising' — plus Metropolitan Touring's decades of expertise in expedition cruising in the Galápagos Islands.

Guests will be able to choose between two seven-night itineraries with pre- and post-cruise land programs exploring the magnificent Magdalena River and delving into Colombia's vibrant cultural and natural heritage. Accompanied by a skilled team, which will include a wellness manager on-board, river cruise travelers on the Magdalena River will enjoy in-depth connections with local nature, wildlife, culture, flavors and people, as well as activities such as kayaking, hiking and birdwatching.

"Drawing on each company's expertise, AmaWaterways and Metropolitan Touring have together created a unique river cruise and land program that will immerse travelers in the beauty of the 'River of a Thousand Rhythms'," said Camilo Calderon, General Manager of Metropolitan Touring Colombia. "Our guests will enjoy the modern comforts of an upscale river cruise ship, with exclusive experiences and unparalleled service, hallmarks of both companies, to the very heart of Colombia's soul."

This project will help to promote Colombia as the perfect destination for international travelers, as the country has been working to adapt to new global travel trends. That is why today the South American country shows its best attributes through its new narrative, " Colombia, the most welcoming place on Earth", a manifesto created to strengthen its global positioning and recognition as an ideal business and tourism destination.

" Colombia is taking great steps to contribute to the reactivation of tourism through projects such as this on the Magdalena River. This is one of the most important developments in the Colombian tourism industry in recent years. Thanks to the work of both public and private sectors, soon travellers from all over the world will be able to explore Colombia's most important river, living truly unique experiences", explained Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, the government entity in charge of promoting international tourism, foreign direct investment, non-mining exports and the country brand.

Specific itineraries are currently being developed with more details anticipated in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the river cruise, visit www.metropolitan-touring.com/colombia/rio-magdalena .

MEDIA NOTE: Hi-res images can be found here.

About Metropolitan TouringFounded in 1953 by a group of young and visionary entrepreneurs, Metropolitan Touring has become Ecuador and South America's leading tour operator. The company creates sustainable, authentic experiences for explorers across Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, with three ships and one hotel in the Galápagos Islands, and two hotels on Ecuador's mainland. Metropolitan Touring constantly seeks out new and captivating experiences for curious travelers in Latin America's iconic destinations, focusing in particular on Colombia with its stunning natural and cultural diversity. In 2017, Metropolitan Touring became a carbon neutral company, offsetting all its emissions by protecting biodiverse and endangered forests in the Andean Chocó bioregion, declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2018.

About AmaWaterwaysA family-owned company celebrating 19 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 25 ships sailing in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and Egypt. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies;" its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining—including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant as well as complimentary fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amawaterways-and-metropolitan-touring-launch-new-colombia-river-cruise-experience-301331651.html

SOURCE Colombian Government Trade Bureau

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Cruise#Cruise Ships#Cruises#Cruise Line#Amawaterways#Bogot#Metropolitan Touring#South American#Colombian#Procolombia#Andean#Unesco Biosphere Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Country
Egypt
Related
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean will require negative Covid tests from most guests

Passengers on Royal Caribbean International cruises over 5 nights or longer from the U.S. will have to test negative for Covid-19 prior to embarkation, regardless of vaccination status. The line said that in "an abundance of caution, and to ensure that our guests, crew and the communities we visit remain...
Public HealthTravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Passengers Must Now Present Negative COVID-19 Test Before Cruises

Royal Caribbean announced it would now require all passengers scheduled to sail from the United States to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. According to the cruise line’s official website, Royal Caribbean revealed the changes were made “in an abundance of caution” as coronavirus cases in the U.S. have spiked due to the more dangerous and transmittable Delta variant.
Boats & WatercraftsTravelPulse

Silversea Christens New Silver Moon In Athens, Greece

Silversea Cruises named its newest ultra-luxury ship, the 596-guest Silver Moon, in an evening ceremony in Piraeus, the port near Athens, Greece. Godmother of the 40,700-gross-ton ship is Gaia Gaja, of the renowned Italian Gaja Winery and whose wines were served at the gala dinner that followed. Disney Reveals More...
cruiseindustrynews.com

Bandol Launches 2021 Cruise Season in Var Provence

The port of Bandol has welcomed the Club Med 2, a 1992-built five-masted schooner, in the shipyards of Le Havre (Société nouvelle des Ateliers et Chantiers du Havre). This was announced in a press release by Var Provence Cruise Club, which promotes the port. This stopover in Bandol marks a...
LifestyleTravelPulse

AmaWaterways Inducted Into French Culinary Association

AmaWaterways has been inducted into Tables et Auberges de France, a French association that celebrates regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients. Atlas’ World Navigator Will Offer Six World-Class... Leading the induction of 20 of its ships is AmaWaterways’ Culinary Director, Chef Robert Kellerhals. As the first river cruise line to...
Travelcruiseindustrynews.com

TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises Launch Winter 2022 Programs

TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises have revealed their winter 2022 programs, which go on sale today. According to a press release, TUI River Cruises has announced five new itineraries sailing over the Christmas and New Year period, and Marella Cruises has added a new sailing from Barbados onboard Marella Discovery from February 2023.
TravelTravelPulse

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Launches Hotel Buyout Experiences

WHY IT RATES: Families and groups can enjoy intimate, socially distanced luxury hotel and resort stays through Preferred Hotels & Resorts' new WHERE NEXT? Buyout program. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. To meet the growing demand for private and secluded getaways, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Ambassador Cruise Line: In With the New

A new cruise line with a host of familiar faces in management is what Ambassador Cruise Line brings to the British cruise market. Former executives of Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV), a cruise line that went into administration nearly a year ago, have teamed up to launch a new brand with a ship that was once meant to start sailing for CMV.
IndustryPosted by
AFP

Illegal gold mining on Colombia's rivers on the rise: UN

The illegal mining of gold from Colombia's rivers and waterways is on the rise, according to a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime published on Tuesday. It is "a worrying situation because it has ties to organized crime," said Pierre Lapaque, the Colombia representative for the UN Office on Drugs and Crime representative, as he  presented the report in Bogota.
TravelForbes

Travel Insurance For A River Cruise

For cruise enthusiasts who want a smaller vessel, unique experiences on calm rivers, fewer passengers and more personalized service, a river cruise may be the fit. A misconception about river cruising only being for retirees is also shifting, as river cruise lines are offering more wellness amenities and active shore excursions.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Riviera offers Prague extension for Danube River cruises

Riviera River Cruises is enabling guests who take a Danube River cruise to add a tour of Prague to their itinerary. The option will be available for select cruises in 2022. The seven-night cruise begins in Budapest and travels west to Linz, Austria, and back. Following the cruise, guests will cross the Czech countryside to Prague, "The City of a Hundred Spires."
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Skyscanner trials new ‘Road Trips’ offering: AI-powered personalised driving itineraries

LOS ANGELES / LONDON - Leading global travel marketplace Skyscanner announced the launch of its new beta travel planner, Road Trips, in partnership with Inspirock, the AI-powered personalized itinerary platform. The new Road Trips offering combines the ease and simplicity of Skyscanner’s booking services with Inspirock’s AI personalization engine for sightseeing and activities, so travellers can plan the perfect road trip; including optimal routes, hotels and accommodations and car hire options, and an itinerary of fun and enjoyment.
Lighthouse Point, FLthemainstreetmouse.com

Disney Cruise Line: What Experience Will Lighthouse Point Offer Guests?

I have written before about how incredible a day on Disney’s Castaway Cay can be. And I meant every word of it. I have had so many unforgettable days on that island! And Disney Cruise Line will soon have a second private island to call on – Lighthouse Point. Just the thought of it makes me smile. Three new ships, and a new private island. Disney Cruise Line fans, rejoice! But…
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Hotel Group Opens Four Hotel in Morocco

Radisson Hotel Group announced the opening of four hotels in tourist destinations Al Hoceima, Taghazout Bay, and Saïdia. Located in the south, north and northeast of Morocco, the four hotels consist of three resorts and a seaside residence, bringing the Group's Moroccan portfolio to more than 10 hotels in operation and under development.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Oman creates a booking site for travel advisors

The Oman Tourism Development Co. (Omran) has unveiled VisitOman.om, a national online booking and information gateway for the travel trade. In its first phase, registration is now open for Travel Trade partners in international markets. The platform was developed to position Oman as a growing tourism destination to global markets...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Overview of the 4th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace

The 4th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace was a success by all accounts, with hundreds of travel professionals attending to connect with Thailand tourism officials and more than 40 suppliers as the beloved destination begins a phased reopening to travelers. The two-day event featured appointment meetings for invaluable one-on-one time with...
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

How to get around in Peru

Squashed between the Pacific Coast and Amazon Rainforest, with the Andes Mountains running down its spine, Peru is a patchwork of contrasting regions, each with their own unique landscapes and ecosystems. While this geography makes Peru an exciting country to visit, it also makes it a challenging one to navigate....
Worldcruisehive.com

Former Carnival Cruise Ship To Operate in China for Century Cruises

After months of speculation, a Chinese river cruise operator has confirmed it will be deploying the former Carnival Cruise ship, Carnival Fascination, in and around China as a cruise ship. Reports abounded last year when Carnival sold the vessel she would be turned into a floating hotel or scrapped. But none of that seems to be the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy