Virginia reports zero new COVID-19 related deaths for second consecutive day; Local areas see 40 new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 682,856 total cases, 531,009 of which are confirmed and 151,847 are probable. There are 11,450 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,665 being confirmed and 1,785 being probable. The case numbers are up by 183, and no new deaths have been reported since Sunday.