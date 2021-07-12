Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sinclair Broadcast Group Names John McClure Vice President And Chief Information Security Officer

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) - Get Report ("Sinclair") today announced that John McClure has been named Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. McClure will lead the company's information security program across all business functions. Additionally, Mr. McClure will define and be responsible for creating and executing Sinclair's security vision, strategy, and operating model across its entire portfolio. Mr. McClure will work closely with Sinclair's leadership and business leaders to allow for Sinclair to continue its rapid growth and innovation in the media field while protecting and managing risk to Sinclair's systems and networks. He will report into Brian Bark, SVP Chief Information Officer of Sinclair.

"I am very excited to join Sinclair's executive team, working closely with all business functions to enable the secure delivery and protection of Sinclair's critical services," Mr. McClure said. "Today's cybersecurity landscape creates an exceptional level of risk to businesses and I look forward to continuing and strengthening Sinclair's commitment to safeguarding its data and networks and delivering secure services to its consumers."

Mr. McClure comes with more than 25 years of experience working in positions focused on secure infrastructure and information security. Prior to Sinclair, he spent almost 6 years building and leading the information security program at Laureate Education, Inc. In Mr. McClure's last position, he served as Laureate's Global Chief Information Security Officer.

In making the announcement, Mr. Bark said, "John is a respected and seasoned information security leader with an impressive background of leading large and diverse organizations. I look forward to working with and supporting him in tackling some of today's most difficult cybersecurity challenges. We are thrilled to bring him on as an addition to our team."

Mr. McClure is a proud military veteran, having served over eight active years in US Army Aviation. After leaving active military duty, Mr. McClure joined a number of firms primarily supporting the US Government Intelligence Community for over 20 years. Mr. McClure holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Information System Technology from George Washington University. Mr. McClure served as an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia and holds a number of relevant information security related certifications.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005646/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Infrastructure Security#Sbgi#Laureate Education Inc#Us Army Aviation#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Royal Financial, Inc. - RYFL

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Royal Financial, Inc. ("RYFL" or the "Company") ( RYFL) relating to its proposed acquisition by Finward Bancorp. RYFL shareholders will receive either $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 shares of Finward per share they own.
New York City, NYfinextra.com

Former Goldman Sachs CIO Damian Sutcliffe joins illumr advisory board

Damian Sutcliffe, the former EMEA CIO for Goldman Sachs has joined illumr’s advisory board. Damian retired from a 20-plus year technology career at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., including the last five years as Chief Information Officer for EMEA. Over the course of his career, Damian held a range of senior management roles in London, Tokyo & New York delivering large-scale digital and data transformation initiatives. He is an external advisor at McKinsey and is currently completing a PhD at Cambridge University.
Businessaithority.com

Drata Names Ross Hosman as Chief Information Security Officer

Leading Security Executive Joins to Support Customer Base and Information Security Operations of the Industry’s Fastest Growing Compliance Automation Provider. Drata, a next-gen security and compliance automation company, announced the appointment of Ross Hosman as Chief Information Security Officer. In his new role, Hosman will be responsible for leading and growing Drata’s security program, as well as providing industry expertise and guidance to the company’s current and prospective customers.
Businessdallassun.com

Siobhan Lomba Named WithHealth's New Vice President of Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the 'Company'), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that Siobhan Lomba has been promoted from her previous position, Head of Support Services, to Vice President of Technology. In her prior...
Businessaithority.com

Fabric Appoints Karen Brewer as Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

Enterprise software veteran of Autodesk and Adobe joins the headless commerce leader to accelerate global marketing and go-to-market efforts. As brands and retailers of all sizes seize control of their digital commerce strategies with the most modern and scalable headless commerce platform in the marketplace, Fabric announced that Karen Brewer has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Brewer will lead Fabric’s global integrated marketing, brand strategy, corporate communications, product marketing, digital marketing, field marketing, and customer and partner marketing efforts. Brewer joins Fabric on the heels of its early stage growth and $100 million Series B funding announcement in July.
Businessaithority.com

AdvisorEngine Hires Raj Madan as Chief Information Officer

Industry veteran joins in a newly created role focused on helping wealth management firms harness data across CRM and portfolio management to deliver personalization at scale. AdvisorEngine, the financial experience company and provider of industry-leading CRM and portfolio management technology, has completed a rigorous search for a Chief Information Officer (CIO) with the recent hire of Raj Madan.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Loffler Companies names John Turner new Vice President of Customer Success

MINNEAPOLIS (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Loffler Companies is pleased to announce that John Turner has been named Vice President of Customer Success. In this new role, Turner will create a relationship-focused client management process that aligns client and vendor goals to achieve desired outcomes. Turner’s 38 years of business technology...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Credit Suisse Group names industry veteran as new chief risk officer

Credit Suisse Group today (27 July) announced the appointment of David Wildermuth as chief risk officer and a member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group as of 1 February 1, 2022 at the latest. Wildermuth joins Credit Suisse from Goldman Sachs. He is a 34-year banking veteran, bringing...
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Brockelman named VyStar vice president of government affairs

Jacksonville-based lobbyist Matt Brockelman has left his partnership at The Southern Group to become VyStar Credit Union’s vice president of government affairs. VyStar announced the hiring July 26 in a news release. According to the credit union, Brockelman, 32, will manage and coordinate VyStar’s local, state and federal government relations...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Extreme Networks Names Calvin Rowland As Senior Vice President Of SaaS

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced Calvin Rowland has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Calvin brings over 25 years of experience driving business and cloud strategy, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Services at F5 Networks. At Extreme, Calvin will be responsible for overseeing SaaS go-to-market initiatives and ecosystem programs, as well as leading cross-functional collaboration to help Extreme continue its SaaS portfolio momentum. Calvin will report to Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Splunk names database pioneer David DeWitt vice president and technical fellow

Splunk Inc. today announced that pioneering computer scientist David DeWitt is joining the company in the role of vice president and technical fellow to support software engineering efforts. DeWitt, a computer science professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is joining Splunk after a more than four-decade career researching database...
Businessaithority.com

Common Securitization Solutions Names Kelly Isikoff Chief Information Security Officer

Common Securitization Solutions (CSS) announced that Kelly Isikoff has joined the firm as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) effective . “CSS is thrilled to welcome Kelly Isikoff to our Technology leadership team,” said Susan Gueli, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President. “Kelly brings an impressive blend of deep technical skill, practical business focus, and strong security expertise to CSS.”
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

Renfro names chief marketing officer

Renfro Brands has named Kadian Langlais as chief marketing officer (CMO), who is expected to play a key role in the growth strategy of the sock-manufacturing company with long local ties. The appointment of Langlais is coming at a time when what was formerly known as Renfro Corp. — founded...
Canton, MImitechnews.com

MMS Holdings Names Two Executive Vice Presidents

CANTON – Life Sciences company MMS Holdings Inc. has appointed Kelly J. Hill to Executive Vice President of Global Business Operations and Strategy and Michelle Gayari to Executive Vice President of Global Operational Excellence and Innovation. Hill and Gayari are long-time members of the executive leadership team at MMS, which...
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Amwell names chief growth officer

Brendan O'Grady is Amwell's new chief commercial and growth officer, the company announced July 22. Mr. O'Grady has served on Amwell's board since 2015. As chief commercial and growth officer, he will oversee strategic growth initiatives and lead business development, sales, marketing and account management teams at the telehealth company.
Businessmediapost.com

NBCU Names Merkle's John Lee Chief Data Officer

NBCUniversal this morning named John Lee Chief Data Officer, a newly created position based in its Global Advertising & Partnerships division. Lee, who will report to Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer of the division, joins from Dentsu's Merkle unit, where he was Global Chief Corporate Strategy Officer. "John...
Softwareaithority.com

AiThority Interview with John Stamer, Vice President & GM of Americas Services at Lenovo

Please tell us about your current role and the team / technology you handle at Lenovo. I currently serve as the Vice President & GM of Americas Services and Software at Lenovo, leading services and software sales, operations, and marketing across the North America and Latin America services business. My team is responsible for developing and providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions to solve Lenovo customers’ challenges.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Tompkins Solutions Names Randy Price Vice President of Material Handling Integration

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and services firm, has named Randy Price vice president of the material handling integration division. In this role, Price will be responsible for engaging with customers on new and legacy projects and overseeing the engineering and controls teams for the division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy