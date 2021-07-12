Cancel
College Station, TX

College Station ISD to host job fair

By Jacob Reyes
 19 days ago

College Station ISD is set to host a job fair for auxiliary employees. The fair is set to be held on Monday, July 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the A&M Consolidated High School library.

Prospective employees will have the opportunity to speak with department directors in child nutrition, custodial services, and transportation. Attendees will also be able to complete applications and interviews.

To learn more about the event, contact the College Station ISD Human Resources office at 979-764-5411.

