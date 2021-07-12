Cancel
Sonya Deville Announces Seventh Competitor In Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE official Sonya Deville took to social media to announce that Natalya will be the seventh competitor in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Natalya, who is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, joins Alexa Bliss, Nikki ASH, Naomi, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega in the match. The eighth competitor for the match has yet to be announced.

