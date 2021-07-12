Dallas Trial Lawyer Michael Fechner Joins Lyons & Simmons

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Michael Fechner has joined the nationally recognized Dallas trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP as an associate.

"Michael is an exceptionally talented young attorney who we are excited to have join our ranks," said Lyons & Simmons co-founder Chris Simmons. We look forward to some outstanding things from Michael. He is a great fit with our client-driven culture."

"Michael and our firm share a common passion and vision, which is to do everything we can to help our clients in what most often is the worst of circumstances," said firm co-founder Michael Lyons.

Mr. Fechner's practice focuses on representing plaintiffs in complex catastrophic personal injury cases and business disputes. He has experience handling large, complex disputes in a variety of contexts at this point in his career and expects to do the same at Lyons & Simmons.

"This firm is led by two of the toughest, most successful trial lawyers in Texas," said Mr. Fechner. "The opportunity to work alongside them was one I could not let pass."

In 2016 Mr. Fechner authored "Lessons on the Way to Heaven: What My Father Taught Me," a book about his father's devotion in the face of his terminal cancer diagnosis to serving the hurting and hopeless. Mr. Fechner serves as a board member, mentor and coach for BridgeBuilders, the non-profit organization founded by his father to serve the century-old, low-income south Dallas Bonton neighborhood. He also has worked extensively with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas as a member of the Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program.

He earned his law degree from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, where he served as President of the SMU Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif and Order of the Barristers. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP, is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. A 2021 National Law Journal Elite Trial Lawyers finalist, Lyons & Simmons has earned recognition by Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon 500, Texas Super Lawyers, D Magazine, and in 2020 was selected by readers of Texas Lawyer magazine as the top personal injury law firm in Dallas. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Reddick 800-559-4534 rhonda@androvett.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dallas-trial-lawyer-michael-fechner-joins-lyons--simmons-301331665.html

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons