Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Swiss Re Teams Up With Milliman Appleseed To Accelerate New Entrants Offering Private Flood Insurance

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

SEATTLE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced a new flood product available through its open advisory and rating organization, Milliman Appleseed.

The new simplified product offering was developed by Swiss Re, a leading global reinsurer, to provide flexible coverage for low and moderate flood risks. Using Milliman Appleseed, a new advisory organization licensed to submit loss costs, rating factors, and risk scores with state insurance regulators across the U.S, go-to-market time is greatly reduced.

This new simplified offering leverages Swiss Re's proprietary flood modeling for rating purposes and pairs it with customized policy forms developed by Flood Services Corporation. Swiss Re's clients will be able to license rates and forms to offer them alongside homeowners' policies.

By licensing the product through Milliman Appleseed, insurers can easily adopt Swiss Re's simplified product offering, avoiding extensive product development, reducing state-by-state regulatory costs and uncertainty, and accelerating their growth into more states.

"Offering Swiss Re's simplified flood offering through Appleseed changes the economics of flood insurance, a critical step to close the protection gap in areas outside of currently mapped floodplains, which are the least insured today," says Dave Evans, a consulting actuary with Milliman. "Insurers can now access a sophisticated, low-risk flood product without incurring large upfront costs."

"This is an important step to further opening the door to the private flood insurance market in the U.S.," says Matt Junge, Head Property Solutions, US & Canada, at Swiss Re. "This addition to our existing flood capabilities makes it easier and faster for clients to enter this space and protect more communities across the country from the financial impacts of flooding."

To join the free July 20 th webinar from Milliman, Swiss Re and Flood Services Corporation explaining how the new flood offerings change time to market for insurers offering flood, click here.

To see our new flood blog or to subscribe to our flood newsletter, click here.

For "2021 hurricane pre-season forecasts: another turbulent year" from Swiss Re Economic Insights, click here.

About MillimanMilliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial, risk management and technology solutions. Our consulting and advanced analytics capabilities encompass healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swiss-re-teams-up-with-milliman-appleseed-to-accelerate-new-entrants-offering-private-flood-insurance-301331638.html

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Flood Insurance#Insurance Policies#Milliman Inc#Swiss Re#Head Property Solutions#Us Canada#Swiss Re And#Millimanmilliman#Milliman Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economycarriermanagement.com

MGA reThought Insurance Nails $15.5M Investment to Boost Flood Insurance Market Push

The MGA reThought Insurance secured a $15.5 million investment round designed to accelerate its growth in the U.S. Commercial flood insurance market. Several investors participated in the Colorado InsurTech’s Series A round. Telstra Ventures, led the financing, which also included participation from Hudson Structured Capital Management, doing insurance/reinsurance business as HSCM Bermuda, and ArcTern Ventures.
Real Estateinsurancebusinessmag.com

How to be proactive on home insurance risk management post-pandemic

The pandemic has fostered a strong desire for clients to upgrade livings spaces, relocate or buy vacation homes. Research from Brookings showed that major metropolitans with populations of more than one million have seen a decline since 2019 with more people moving out of urban cores and into coastal cities.
Technologyaithority.com

Digitization, Automation And Innovation Are Revolutionizing The U.S. Home Insurance Market, According To A New Study From LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Home Insurance Carriers Using Digital Business Models and Leveraging the Right Data Will be Best Positioned to Make Smart Decisions and Deliver a Superior Customer Experience. LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, advanced analytics and technology for the insurance industry, released findings from a new research study revealing how disruption, innovation and the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting the U.S. home insurance industry. The Innovations Transforming the Home Insurance Buying Process report illustrates how consumer expectations are evolving. As a result, carriers need to streamline their insurance buying processes in order to modernize their customer experience.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Insurtech Agentero to Expand Digital Network for Agents After Raising $13.5M

Agentero raised $13.5 million in new financing designed to boost and help expand its digital insurance network for agents. The California-based insurtech, launched in 2017, is designed to help insurance agents access digitally-savvy insurance carriers and boost their revenues. Agentero said its platform also provides opportunities for carriers looking to integrate into a tech-enabled agent channel.
New York City, NYbaltimorenews.net

Insurance recovery will be strong, well capitalized, says Swiss Re

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The worldwide insurance industry is anticipating that it will recover more quickly and be stronger due to the pandemic than after the 2008 financial crisis, insurer Swiss Re AG's chief American economist said on Friday. In speaking with Reuters, economist Thomas Holzheu said that unlike...
Businesswincountry.com

Global insurance recovery will be faster, stronger than in 2008 -Swiss Re

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The global insurance industry is poised to recover more quickly and forcefully from the pandemic than it did after the 2008 financial crisis, despite such obstacles as low interest rates and inflation risk, insurer Swiss Re AG’s chief Americas economist said on Friday. Unlike the prior...
Businessaithority.com

Sapiens And Munich Re Partner To Help Insurers Target The Commercial Insurance Market

The partnership will enable insurers to better support SMEs and promotes post-pandemic economic recovery. Sapiens International Corporation a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced a partnership with Munich Re, one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, to offer technology-led consultancy and services to enable primary insurers to better serve the commercial insurance market (small and medium sized businesses) in the UK, thereafter expanding to the Nordics and South Africa.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RBC Global Asset Management Grows Private Markets Team With Appointment Of New Head, Global Infrastructure Investments

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced the appointment of Andrew Hay as Head, Global Infrastructure Investments. Based in Toronto and reporting to Michael Kitt, RBC GAM's Head of Private Markets and Real Estate Equity Investments ,Mr. Hay will expand the firm's capabilities in private markets, with a focus on global infrastructure. This new role dedicated to the global infrastructure space reflects RBC GAM's commitment to further broaden its investment solution offering to its base of global investors and advisors.
Economyaithority.com

Hub International Announces New Employee Benefits Data Analytics Tool

Hub Workforce Persona Analysis Helps Employers Improve Talent Attraction and Retention by Aligning Benefits for Emerging Employee Needs. Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global nsurance broker and financial services firm, announced the launch of HUB Workforce Persona Analysis, a new employee benefits consulting solution that analyzes an employer’s own data based on employee demographics to provide insights that guide benefits offerings as well as communication and engagement strategies. Employers are looking for insights to optimize their employee benefits program, which plays a big part in employee recruitment and retention.
Posted by
TheStreet

The Central And Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., And The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Extension Of Share Repurchases

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) - Get Report, The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) - Get Report, and The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) - Get Report(each, a "Fund," and collectively, the "Funds") each announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the current repurchase authorization permitting EEA, GF and CEE to repurchase up to 700,849, 1,575,385, and 638,580 shares, respectively (representing approximately 10% of each Fund's current shares outstanding) for the twelve month period from August 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022. Repurchases will be made from time to time when they are believed to be in the best interests of a Fund.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cable Leaders Back Atlas Digital Group In Seed Round

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Digital Group, cable and fiber digital commerce experts and developers of the CORE digital commerce platform, have secured $3M in seed funding according to Atlas CEO Mark Mihalevich. Cultivation Capital led the investment round and was joined by several current and former industry leaders, including Jerry Kent (via his investment and management firm, Cequel III), Tom McMillin, Gregg Graff, and Vexus Fiber.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
EconomyCNET

What national coin shortage? Here's the scoop on your quarters, dimes and nickels

Since the start of the pandemic, if you've been paying for things more with your debit and credit cards and less with the bills and coins in your pocket, you're not alone. Over the last year and a half, as stores and restaurants shuttered across the country (and we've wanted to touch fewer things), we've increasingly resorted to buying items online using plastic.
Businesscybersecdn.com

LogicGate raises $113M to fuel innovation and accelerate growth

LogicGate announces a $113 million Series C funding round led by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies. Greenspring Associates also meaningfully increased its commitment since their original investment in 2019. “Today, the market for risk and compliance tools is experiencing significant growth...
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Pros and Cons of Bundling Insurance Coverage

Bundling may not always be the best choice. Most insurance companies provide a discount for bundling coverage. Essentially, that means it's possible to save money on insurance by purchasing multiple different policies from the same insurance company. This could be home and auto policies, or renters and life insurance policies, or any combination of different kinds of coverage.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Capstead Mortgage Corp. - CMO

NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Capstead Mortgage Corp. ("CMO" or the "Company") ( CMO) relating to its proposed merger with Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CMO shareholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to CMO's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy