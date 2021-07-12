Cancel
Oshkosh Corporation Recognized As 2021 Best Places To Work In IT By IDG's Insider Pro And Computerworld

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - Get Report, a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT by IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld.

Organizations are selected for this award based on a team member survey conducted by IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld. The report ranks organizations that offer IT professionals challenging projects, robust salaries, superior benefits, flexible work/life options and unsurpassed access to training and career advancement opportunities. This award is a testament to the incredible work our Digital Technology team does every day to advance our industries, by supporting the development of advanced analytics, digital manufacturing and digital process automation initiatives.

"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments - while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."

"Being recognized as one of the top 100 best places to work in IT is a testament to Oshkosh Corporation's global Digital Technology team coming together and continuously stepping up to the challenge in supporting business strategies, innovation and growth," said Anupam Khare, Oshkosh Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

In addition to being named one of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT, Oshkosh Corporation has been named a FutureEdge 50 Award winner, an IDG CIO 100 Award winner, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies, one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (OSK) - Get Report, we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "project" or "plan" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and others to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies and the Company's customers, suppliers and employees; and the cyclical nature of the Company's Access Equipment, Commercial and Fire & Emergency markets, which are particularly impacted by the strength of U.S. and European economies and construction seasons.

