Moz Unveils Moz Group, New Product Ideas At MozCon

SEATTLE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moz , Inc., a leader in search engine optimization technology , kicked off the first day of the 16th annual MozCon, a leading SEO conference, with a keynote by Sarah Bird , Moz CEO, introducing the Moz Group, a collection of marketing technology brands, including Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Kickbox, SMTP, eVoice, Line2, and eReceptionist, which together operate as a subsidiary of J2 Global (JCOM) - Get Report.

As part of the Moz Group, Moz will continue to build new solutions to meet the needs of the SEO and digital marketing industry, with three new product innovations being announced.

"We're at an incredible point in Moz's history, as we expand our toolset further to help marketers solve some of their biggest challenges," said Bird. "We're thrilled to be coming together again with customers and our community at MozCon to share our latest innovations while also challenging old ways of thinking, digging into new approaches for solving different SEO and digital marketing problems, and introducing attendees to new voices in the industry."

In addition to the Moz Group, Moz will be announcing the upcoming general release of Performance Metrics, a product beta currently live in Moz Pro, as well as sharing new product ideas and innovations, including:

A competitive research suite coming soon to Moz Pro that helps identify true SERP competitors, as well as keywords and content areas that need improvement to catch up with the competition.

coming soon to Moz Pro that helps identify true SERP competitors, as well as keywords and content areas that need improvement to catch up with the competition. An on-page keyword grouper that helps SEOs and content strategists identify page topics to determine if the content should be broken out into multiple pages.

that helps SEOs and content strategists identify page topics to determine if the content should be broken out into multiple pages. A topical link finder that allows digital marketers to input a specific URL and its targeted keywords to identify domains with topically relevant links for link building opportunities.

These new innovations are live within Moz Lab, with exclusive access being offered to MozCon attendees and additional Moz prospects and customers receiving invites in the coming weeks.

About MozMoz is one of the most trusted authorities in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz's platforms are powered by quality data, both robust and fresh enough that can serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz expects to have a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com .

