Werner Enterprises Opens New Lehigh Valley Terminal

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

OMAHA, Neb., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania terminal.

The 67,500 square-foot facility sits on 28 developed acres and has all the amenities our drivers could need, including showers, laundry, a company store, a workout facility, a relaxing lounge area and a full-service tractor and trailer shop and wash. This terminal location will host driver safety courses and Werner's Career Track program for professional drivers new to Werner. The terminal will also have 200 trailer parking stalls and 90 tractor parking stalls.

The Lehigh Valley terminal is part of Werner's commitment to investing in its 5Ts + S strategy, focusing on Trucks, Trailers, Talent, Terminals and Technology, with sustainability as a core component of our efforts. As professional drivers work to keep our nation moving, Werner wants to provide them with a safe and comfortable place to pull over, rest and reset, as well as provide important maintenance for their truck and trailer. This facility will add 70 jobs to the Lehigh Valley area, including office and maintenance associates.

"Providing state-of-the-art facilities for our professional drivers is very important to us, and this new terminal will be one of the best in our network," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. "Terminal locations serve a vital role in the productivity and, most importantly, the safety of our drivers, and we will continue to invest in them to ensure they are always best-in-class."

The terminal is located at 2215 Newlins Mill Road, Easton, Pennsylvania, 18045. To contact the terminal, please call 484-548-7105.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and CommunicationsWerner Enterprises, Inc.402.895.6640 ext. 1002065fthayer@werner.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
State
Pennsylvania State
#Terminals#Lehigh Valley#Wern#Career Track#Werner Provides Dedicated#Logistics#Corporate Brand
