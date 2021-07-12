Cancel
Duke Energy Announces Dividend Payments To Shareholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (DUK) - Get Report today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.985, an increase of $0.02 per share. This dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 13, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share, payable on Sept. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 13, 2021. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

In addition, the company declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.375 per share, payable on Sept. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 13, 2021.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 95 consecutive years.

Duke EnergyDuke Energy (DUK) - Get Report, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities - with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Meredith Archie800.559.3853

Analysts contact: Jack Sullivan980.373.3564

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-announces-dividend-payments-to-shareholders-301331675.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

