Infor Cloud Solutions Help Miller Industries Implement New Workforce Scheduling System To Safeguard Employees And Drive Business Growth

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 19 days ago

Towing equipment provider also leverages Infor technology platform to help improve time and work order management. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Miller Industries Inc., a world leader in towing and recovery equipment, leveraged Infor cloud solutions during the pandemic to implement a new workforce scheduling system that helped safeguard employees and drive business growth.

