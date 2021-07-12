Infor Cloud Solutions Help Miller Industries Implement New Workforce Scheduling System To Safeguard Employees And Drive Business Growth

Garmin ® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, is pleased to announce an update to the GI 275 engine indication system(EIS) that includes enhanced display layouts that optimize display space and show more engine data on a single page, ultimately helping pilots quickly view essential engine, fuel and electrical data. In addition, improved graphical information and gauges are used to help pilots dynamically visualize sensor data and accurately assess the aircraft's engine performance. As an alternative to the dual-concentric knob, the intuitive touchscreen user interface now features page shortcuts that allow the pilot to switch pages with just a single touch of the display. Other enhancements include a new Flight Summary Page, Engine Percent Power display, EIS page shortcuts, user customizable EIS fields, and more.