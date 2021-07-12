Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Spherion Staffing To Ignite Change For America's Workforce With The "Spherion Works Sweepstakes"

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) is adding some fun to hiring — and retaining — its workforce with a creative employment initiative to fill thousands of jobs and fuel the nation's workforce recovery efforts.

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) is adding some fun to hiring — and retaining — its workforce.

The Spherion Works Sweepstakes kicks off July 12 and runs through National Staffing Week ( Sept. 13-19) and aims to drive America's unemployed and underemployed to join and stay at the more than 10,000 employment opportunities Spherion has nationwide. A central element to the Spherion Works Sweepstakes is the more than 150 prizes that will be awarded to individuals working for Spherion. Weekly winners will be randomly selected during the campaign. With a wide variety of prizes ranging from GoPro cameras to Nintendo Switches, the campaign will conclude in mid-September with the announcement of the campaign's grand prize, a new Ford Mustang sports car.

"Oh my goodness, we've got jobs, jobs, jobs, and we're filling them!" said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, President of Spherion Staffing. "We've got jobs flying off the shelves. And, this is our fun way of rewarding those who work for us every day while encouraging those who have not yet found their way to a great job, to work with Spherion. It's summer — let's have a little fun!"

Spherion employees active on assignment will earn an entry into the Spherion Works Sweepstakes each week they work during the campaign. Several exciting prizes are up for grabs including MacBook Air Laptops, Apple Watches, flat-screen TVs, GoPros, Nintendo Switches, Apple AirPods, Grizzly Coolers, Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and more! Each weekly prize will lead up to the grand prize of a brand-new Ford Mustang sports car. Embracing Spherion's identity, the majority of prizes will come in its signature orange. Spherion is not affiliated with any of the brands associated with the prizes being offered, nor are these brands sponsoring or endorsing Spherion or the Spherion Works Sweepstakes.

An influx of job opportunities with strong potential for upward mobility are resurfacing, and Spherion is committed to helping client companies optimize productivity and get job seekers back to work. The staffing firm's 200-plus offices from coast to coast are all filling rewarding positions, as nearly ten million Americans remain out of work due to reasons related to the pandemic. So, "Let's Get to Work!"

To learn more about the Spherion Works Sweepstakes, visit spherion.com/works .

About Spherion

Spherion, a leader in the recruiting and staffing industry with 75 years of experience, brings the power of local to its clients and candidates through a network of independent and empowered franchise owners. Backed by the drive and stability of the global leader in human resource services, Spherion is growing and evolving to tackle what is next for the emerging workforce. The company recently unveiled a striking new brand identity that reflects its successful growth to meet the needs of client companies and the emergent workforce. It also revealed a new purpose-driven tagline, "Let's Get to Work." Today, Spherion services the workforce needs of more than 4,000 businesses and operates more than 200 offices across the country.

To learn more about Spherion's services, visit https://www.spherion.com . For information about the Spherion franchising opportunity, visit https://www.spherion.com/franchise/ .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spherion-staffing-to-ignite-change-for-americas-workforce-with-the-spherion-works-sweepstakes-301331671.html

SOURCE Spherion Staffing

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweepstakes#Americas#Ignite#Spherion Staffing And#National Staffing Week#Nintendo Switches#Ford#Macbook Air Laptops#Apple Watches#Gopros#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Jobslvb.com

In the quest to hire workers, Spherion says: Get a job, win a car

With the difficulty in finding workers for manufacturing jobs in the region, a local employment agency is getting creative in its marketing to potential staff. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.
Public Healthretechnology.com

Remote Working in Post-COVID America: What's Next?

Since 2005, working from home has grown more than 11 times faster than the rest of the workforce and 54 times faster than the self-employed population. Before the pandemic, only 9% of employers offered remote working on an ad hoc basis to at least some employees. Fast forward to the...
EconomyDaily Telegram

What happened to America's work ethic?

Back in the 1970s when I was teaching third grade, one of my students, Terry Johnson, showed surprising maturity. Finances were in an inflationary time. Some of the larger cities were going broke. Terry said he had the solution. “If everyone, every business, everything would take a 20% cut and hold it there, we could survive.”
Animalswrnjradio.com

Mars Veterinary Health North America announces $500M multi-year investment to promote thriving careers, workforce diversity and sustainable change across the veterinary profession

Mars Veterinary Health North America, part of family-owned company Mars, Incorporated, this week announced a $500 million multi-year commitment to create career advancement opportunities, increase workforce diversity, and offer differentiated pay and benefits by 2025. As the nation’s largest provider of veterinary care, Mars Veterinary Health is committed to advancing the profession for the health and wellbeing of people, pets, and the planet.
Marketshospitalitynet.org

Changing Restrictions Highlight Need to Up-Skill Workforce

The "great reopening" as Time magazine coined it, has happened in the US. New York magazine called it "the return of FOMO. Following the pandemic, it’s time for fun", and The New Yorker called it "Easing back." While certain travel restrictions emerged across Europe in June 2021, which significantly impacted...
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch Releases Report on How Pandemic is Changing the Workforce

This week, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “Beyond the Pandemic: Long-Term Changes and Challenges for Florida’s Workforce,” the third installment in the taxpayer research institute’s COVID-19 Legacy Series. The report highlights current workforce trends and the long-term ramifications for Florida’s future talent pipeline and workforce development, as well as the state’s...
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Public HealthBBC

Are America's unvaccinated changing their minds?

In the US, coronavirus infection rates are surging in every state, fuelled by the Delta variant - and a large pool of unvaccinated Americans. In Baxter County, Arkansas, the vaccination rate is only 33%. It's now one of the nation's Covid-19 hotspots. Video by Angélica Casas and Xinyan Yu with...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

How Office Work is Changing

Every day at The Overhead Wire we sort through over 1,500 news items about cities and share the best ones with our email list. At the end of the week, we take some of the most popular stories and share them with Urban Milwaukee readers. They are national (or international) links, sometimes entertaining and sometimes absurd, but hopefully useful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy