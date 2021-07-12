Ohio Task Force 1 to return this week from helping in Florida condo collapse

Ohio Task Force 1 completed their work at the Champlain Towers collapse site and have been given orders to prepare for return to Ohio.

Rescue and recovery efforts are winding down at the site, according to a news release.

“It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received all over the Ohio region,” PIO Phil Sinewe said. “The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team’s efforts.”

The team will prep Monday and start back to Ohio Tuesday, arriving home Thursday afternoon.

