Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Atypical’ creator breaks down Netflix drama’s “powerful” ending

By Adam Starkey
NME
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator of Netflix’s Atypical has explained the reasons behind Sam’s (Keir Gilchrist) final moments in the show’s series finale. : Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2021. At the end of the show’s fourth and final season, Sam fulfils his life-long dream to travel to Antartica and see...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Boyd
Person
Robia Rashid
Person
Paige
Person
Keir Gilchrist
Person
Michael Rapaport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atypical#The Creator#Netflix Originals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix – breaking bad?

Netflix seemed relaxed about raining on HBO Max’s parade (for achieving impressive subscriber growth) by telling markets: “HBO doesn’t bother us at all”. Fair enough – though the contrast between HBOs North America growth and Netflix shedding of 400,ooo subs is marked. But more worrying for them is the worldwide growth and share gains of Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.
TV & VideosBismarck Tribune

“Atypical”

This tender-hearted comedy follows a 19-year-old man on the autism spectrum, as he searches for love and independence. It promotes messages about inclusion and empathy.
Books & LiteratureComplex

How ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Creator Sascha Penn Brought the ‘Family Drama’ to Life

Tonight, the third book in Courtney Kemp’s massive Power universe—Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which already got its Season 2 renewal—debuted on Starz. A prequel series, Raising Kanan is focused on 50 Cent’s infamous Power character Kanan, who began as a mentor for Ghost and Tommy but ended up becoming their biggest perceived threat. This is how the man became who he was in a tale overseen by Power veteran Sascha Penn, who was hand-picked by Kemp and 50 to work on this series, which he views as a family drama more than anything.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Drama ‘Echoes’

Michelle Monaghan is ready to pull double duty for Netflix. The actress, who previously starred in the streamer’s Messiah, will play twins in the limited series Echoes. Picked up straight to series last month, the seven-episode show is described as a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who, since they were children, have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.
MoviesMy Clallam County

Mekai Curtis breaks down Kanan's “driving factor” in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

Mekai Curtis knows he has some big shoes to fill with his latest role as Kanan in the Power prequel, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Considering he’s taking on a role first played by Power franchise exec-producer, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the young star reveals that his boss actually stays away from telling him how to play his character — even though “he definitely knows the ins and outs.”
TV & Videospopculturetimes.com

Top 12 Dramas Hitting on Netflix in August 2021

It’s time to take another look at what’s coming to Netflix shortly. We’ll take you through everything that’s coming to Netflix in August 2021 in the sections below. Do you want to delve a little deeper into the Netflix Originals? Separately, we have a comprehensive preview for those. With a few exceptions, the majority of Netflix Originals will be available worldwide on Netflix.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder’s Netflix Deal Might Not Be The End Of The SnyderVerse

If you thought Zack Snyder‘s Stone Quarry Productions signing an exclusive two-year development deal with Netflix would mark the end of the SnyderVerse chatter, you’d be dead wrong. Fans will never give up on the filmmaker returning to Warner Bros. to pick up where HBO Max’s Justice League left off, and they won’t extinguish that flame until the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director rules it out from happening himself.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix to Watch Right Now

South Korea is one of the world’s biggest exporters of popular culture. From K-pop to K-dramas, Parasite to BTS, the East Asian country knows how to reach an international audience. Korean TV, especially K-dramas, have long been of interest to western markets, but it’s no longer just the Korean diaspora or romance drama fans underserved by western markets checking out K-dramas, international watchers of Korean dramas have become much more “mainstream” in the last few years, especially with Netflix’s increased focus and investment in the region.
TV SeriesPolygon

Dexter: New Blood creators want to redefine Dexter’s original finale with new ending that’ll ‘blow up the internet’

The final day of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con featured a virtual panel for the revival of Showtime’s hit series Dexter, aptly titled Dexter: New Blood. Set 10 years after the show’s controversial ending, Dexter: New Blood picks up with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) in his new life in the small town of Iron Lake, New York, having went missing during Hurricane Laura. The virtual panel for Dexter: New Blood, which premieres this November, featured Hall (star and executive producers), returning showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds (executive producer), Marcos Siega (executive producer, director of 6 of the 10 episodes), and Julia Jones, who plays Angela (Dexter’s love interest) on the revival series.
TV SeriesFanBolt.Com

Atypical Season 4 Review: Who’s the Protagonist?

In Atypical Season Four, created by Robia Rashid, Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), who’s on the Autism spectrum, takes a back seat to most of the supporting characters. Sam’s younger sister Casey Gardner (Brigette Lundy-Paine), wrestles with anxiety during her last year of high school while emotionally supporting her girlfriend, Izzie Taylor (Fivel Stewart). Their father, Doug Gardner (Michael Rapaport), loses his best friend and tries to live vicariously through his daughter Casey’s high school running career. Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) struggles with letting Sam chase his dreams and figuring out how to care for her estranged mother, who has dementia. While Sam’s adventure of finding a way to Antarctica to draw penguins is fascinating, it sometimes seems like a vehicle for other characters’ growth.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Powerful NEW Film Set in 1920’s Montana Coming to Netflix

Montana has been trending heavily in the film industry for a little while now. The "Last Best Place" seems to be the last best place for telling stories on the big screen. After the television hit drama "Yellowstone" began filming here, we have seen more and more interest in stories about Montana. We have a movie that just recently finished filming called "Murder at Emigrant Gulch." Alec Baldwin was in Billings earlier this summer filming part of an upcoming movie called "Supercell."

Comments / 0

Community Policy