‘Atypical’ creator breaks down Netflix drama’s “powerful” ending

In Atypical Season Four, created by Robia Rashid, Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), who’s on the Autism spectrum, takes a back seat to most of the supporting characters. Sam’s younger sister Casey Gardner (Brigette Lundy-Paine), wrestles with anxiety during her last year of high school while emotionally supporting her girlfriend, Izzie Taylor (Fivel Stewart). Their father, Doug Gardner (Michael Rapaport), loses his best friend and tries to live vicariously through his daughter Casey’s high school running career. Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) struggles with letting Sam chase his dreams and figuring out how to care for her estranged mother, who has dementia. While Sam’s adventure of finding a way to Antarctica to draw penguins is fascinating, it sometimes seems like a vehicle for other characters’ growth.