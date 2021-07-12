Cancel
New York Cannabis: Why It’s A Big Deal That The Town Of Riverhead Voted Not To Opt Out

By Simon Malinowski
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big uncertainty was whether New York’s local jurisdictions would embrace the cannabis industry. Riverhead voting against opting out is a very positive development. As we continue to wait for Governor Andrew Cuomo to nominate a Chairperson for the Cannabis Control Board (CCB), effectively kickstarting the rule making process, a surprising and welcome piece of news came down. On July 7, 2021, the Town of Riverhead voted not to opt out of allowing retail dispensaries and on-site consumption locations in Riverhead.

