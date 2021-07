Until the final 11-on-11 period, there wasn’t a ton to glean from day 2 of 2021 Patriots training camp. Then Cam Newton went on a run. After going 2-for-6 with a touchdown and interception in the final 11-on-11 red zone drills on Wednesday (via Jeff Howe), Newton seemingly wanted to make up for it. He responded strongly in the same late team drills on Thursday, going 5-for-6 with two touchdowns. Newton remains the leader in reps at quarterback ahead of rookie Mac Jones, who went 2-for-6 with a touchdown in the same session.