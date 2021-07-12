Cancel
2021 Home Run Derby Preview: Who has the best shot at beating Ohtani?

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — The MLB All-Star break is finally here and it kicks off right away with the Home Run Derby on Monday night from Coors Field in Denver. This will be the first time since 1998 that Coors Field hosts the Derby and it should be a good one as the stadium is one of, if not the most hitter-friendly ballpark historically thanks to the altitude.

