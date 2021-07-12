2021 Home Run Derby Preview: Who has the best shot at beating Ohtani?

The Oakland Athletics acquired center fielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday. The Marlins also sent cash considerations to Oakland. The amount of money wasn't disclosed, but sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that Miami sent more than $4 million to Oakland to cover the remainder of Marte's contract. "We felt like Starling was frankly the best position player that was out there on the market," A's general manager David Forst said before the team's game in San Diego. "We've always said when the team performs and puts itself in a playoff position, it's on us to do whatever we can to try and help them.'' The A's, who began the day six games behind AL West leader Houston, also acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin this week from the Chicago Cubs. "We've added two really solid pieces to help this team over the next two months,'' Forst said. Marte, 32, is hitting .306 with...