New Braunfels, TX

Wurstfest in New Braunfels will return in November. Here's what you need to know.

By Taylor Pettaway
expressnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the area's most popular events will return in November to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Wurstfest in New Braunfels is scheduled to run from Nov. 5 through Nov. 14, according to the event's website. This will be the first Wurstfest since the organizers canceled the festivities in 2020 in response to the pandemic and after a fire completely destroyed the Marktplaz in November 2019.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

Community Policy